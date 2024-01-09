Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Elon Musk's X to launch peer-to-peer payments this year

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
  • Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, announced it will launch peer-to-peer payments this year, according to a blog post.
  • The company did not offer specific details about how the payments will work or when they will officially launch.
  • Musk has been pushing to transform X into an "everything app," where users can carry out a variety of functions, from posting to managing finances.

Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, announced it will launch peer-to-peer payments this year, according to a Tuesday blog post.

X said the payments will unlock "more user utility and opportunities for commerce" as the platform works to "revolutionize 2024." The blog post did not offer specific details about how the payments will work or when they will officially launch.

Introducing peer-to-peer commerce to the platform would mark the latest sweeping change at X since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in late 2022. Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been pushing to transform X into an "everything app" where users can carry out a variety of functions, from posting to managing finances.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In a post on X in July, Musk said the company planned to add "comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world." Months earlier, X introduced a feature in partnership with eToro, a social trading company, that allows users to access cryptocurrencies, stocks and other types of financial assets.

The company said it will also introduce more original content and talent, continue to invest in creators and content partnerships and strengthen ads this year, according to the Tuesday blog post.

"X is not just another app — it's becoming the everything app, seamlessly uniting experiences into one interface, for everyone," the company wrote.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

U.S. lunar company's inaugural mission falls short of moon landing after spacecraft malfunction

news 30 mins ago

Biden slams Trump for ‘revealing twisted true colors,' hoping the economy crashes in 2024

X did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us