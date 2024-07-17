Money Report

Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro to speak at RNC hours after leaving jail

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Former Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro is set to speak at the Republican National Convention just hours after his release from jail.
  • Navarro was convicted on charges of defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
  • A second ex-Trump White House aide, Steve Bannon, was also sentenced to four months behind bars for refusing to comply with the select committee's investigation.

Peter Navarro, the former Trump trade advisor who was convicted of defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is set to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday — just hours after his release from jail.

Navarro, 75, served about four months in a federal prison facility in Miami. He was sentenced after a federal jury in Washington, D.C., found him guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with the House select committee.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Navarro's requests to get out of jail early while he appealed his sentence.

Navarro's official social media account confirmed just before 10 a.m. ET that he had left prison and was en route to Milwaukee, the host city of the convention.

"The best is yet to come!" a post from his X account declared Wednesday morning.

Navarro is included on the Republican National Committee's programming list for Wednesday evening, which is set to focus on foreign policy-related themes.

A second former Trump White House aide, Steve Bannon, was also sentenced to four months behind bars for refusing to comply with the select committee's investigation.

Bannon entered a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, on July 1. He is set to be released just days before the Nov. 5 presidential election.

