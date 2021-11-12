Former Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Sues NFL and Commissioner

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who resigned last month after racist, homophobic, and misogynistic comments surfaced, is suing the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The lawsuit also alleges that Gruden was "forced" to resign.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy on Friday called Gruden's allegations "entirely meritless" and said it "will vigorously defend against these claims."

"Through a malicious and orchestrated campaign, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell sought to destroy the career and reputation of Jon Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," said the lawsuit filed Thursday in Clark County District Court in Nevada.

Gruden's move to take legal action comes after reports that his emails included a past racist remark about NFL players' union head DeMaurice Smith, as well as sexist and homophobic language.

