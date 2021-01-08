Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

GM's Cruise Hires Ex-Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

Cruise
  • Cruise, General Motors' majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary, has hired former Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West as its first COO.
  • West retired at the end of September after 12 years at the Atlanta-based airline.

Cruise, General Motors' majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary, has hired former Delta Air Lines Chief Operating Officer Gil West as its first COO, the company said Friday.

West retired at the end of September after 12 years at the Atlanta-based airline. He was responsible for Delta's worldwide operations, including 366 airports in 66 countries, 1,300 aircraft, 200 million customers per year and managed a $16 billion budget. He started shortly before Delta's 2008 merger with Northwest and was named Delta's COO in 2014.

Money Report

investing 20 hours ago

S&P 500 Loses Friday Gain, But Still Heads for Winning Week

Business 2 hours ago

General Motors Redesigns Corporate Logo as It Focuses on Electric Vehicles

"Gil's track record of delivering amazing customer experience, exceptional operating performance and flawless safety, all at large scale, is a perfect fit for Cruise as we begin the journey to commercialize our self-driving technology," Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said in a statement.

West is the second Delta executive to join the automaker's operations in recent months. GM poached Delta CFO Paul Jacobson as its new finance chief in October. Jacobson replaced Dhivya Suryadevara, who unexpectedly left GM for digital payments company Stripe, effective Dec. 1.

The commercialization of self-driving cars is taking far longer than most thought it would, even a few years ago. Despite significant hype on Wall Street and companies, including Cruise, promising driverless ride-hailing fleets by or around now, Alphabet's Waymo remains the only company operating self-driving vehicles for public use, in Arizona.

Cruise had planned to launch a robotaxi fleet in San Francisco in 2019, but those plans were indefinitely delayed for further testing.

"Cruise is leading the way to change lives and up-end the status quo of transportation," West said in a statement. "There will be no bigger shift in the transportation industry in my lifetime than the move to self-driving ... I've been training my entire career for an opportunity like this one."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessAutosGeneral Motors Co.
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us