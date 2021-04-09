Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

How Much You Need to Invest Per Month to Retire at 45 With $30,000 in Passive Income

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

A little math can go a long way.

There is a simple way to get an estimate of how much money you will need to save for retirement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

You figure out how much you spend per year, then work your way backward to see how much money you would need to have invested to live off your savings.

Money Report

Congress 10 mins ago

Biden Will Discuss Infrastructure Plan With Bipartisan Members of Congress on Monday

Technology 21 mins ago

Google Denies Report That Its Next Phone Is Canceled, Says Pixel 5a 5G Coming This Year

CNBC crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much you need to save now to safely get $30,000 of passive income every year in retirement. 

For investing, we assume an annual 4% return when you are saving. We do not factor in inflation, taxes or any additional income you may get from Social Security and your 401(k).

In retirement, we use the "4% rule," which is a general principle that says you can comfortably withdraw 4% of your portfolio every year. 

It is important to note that with the recent market volatility, there is a risk you'll have to lower your spending percentage in the future. The numbers also assume you will retire at 45, have no money in savings now and plan to put away a substantial amount of income to reach your goal. 

Check out this video to get a full breakdown of the numbers.

More from Invest in You:

Retire by 50: How much you need to invest per month to save $3 million
Americans are more in debt than ever and experts say 'money disorders' may be to blame
How much money do you need to retire? Start with $1.7 million

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeMillennialsgeneration z
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us