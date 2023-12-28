Looking for a job in the new year? These steps can help you get hired faster, experts say

Going from applicant to new hire can be a slow process.

Experts say taking these three steps may help you secure a new job more quickly.

If you're looking for a new job, get ready for more competition in the new year.

"We see many more job seekers come and use our site in mid- to late-January," said Scott Dobroski, career trends expert at Indeed.

"It aligns to that new year, new you mentality," he said.

While layoffs made headlines at the end of 2023, some companies are still looking to cut positions in 2024, according to a recent report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement and business and executive coaching firm.

The firm's survey found 29% of companies had layoffs in 2023, with 21% indicating they may cut positions in 2024. Meanwhile, 46% of companies reported increased hiring in 2023, with plans to continue adding new employees in 2024.

If you're looking for work, experts say there's several steps you can take to help speed up your job search.

1. Leverage your network.

If you're between jobs, take advantage of the ability to set your status to "looking for work" on professional networking sites, recommends Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster.

New Year's gatherings can be a great time to expand your professional contacts, she said.

As you're adding new contacts, be sure to have an updated resume ready with your most recent professional successes. Your most recent performance reviews can be helpful for jogging your memory, she said.

2. Use technology tools to boost your search.

With more competition for jobs in January, that may mean fewer positions will be available, according to Dobroski.

One way to get ahead of the competition is to use technology tools to help broaden your search.

By creating online profiles with your skills, experience and work you are seeking, you may find different positions that are a match.

Dobroski said he has seen bank tellers become sales executives after identifying transferable skills for those new roles. What's more, the new salaries may be upwards of $30,000 or $35,000 more.

"Let the technology work for you," Dobroski said. "You may find opportunities that you're a fit for, but you otherwise wouldn't have considered, both in and out of the industry that you're in."

3. Pursue companies that prioritize hiring.

Some companies are prioritizing hiring more than others, according to data from Indeed.

"They're making hiring efficient and effective," Dobroski said.

That includes streamlined hiring processes with clear descriptions of open positions and transparent communication with job seekers, he said.

Indeed has put out a list of 15 companies currently hiring the fastest.

Here are the companies that made the list, according to the ranking.

1. Signet Jewelers

2. Mariano's

3. Cook Out Restaurants

4. Comfort Keepers

5. Holiday Inn Express and Suites

6. Bath & Body Works

7. The Goddard School

8. Tesla

9. Sevita

10. Applebee's

11. Ross Dress for Less

12. Hampton by Hilton

13. Papa John's

14. Finish Line

15. The Salvation Army