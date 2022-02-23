Oil Prices Pop 4% as Russia Launches Attack on Ukraine; Brent Hits $100 for First Time Since 2014

U.S. crude futures jumped by 4.73% to trade at $96.46 per barrel.

Brent crude futures were up 4.69% at $101.38 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.

Spot gold, traditionally seen as a safe haven asset, rose 1.05% and last traded at $1,927.67.

Oil prices popped more than 4% on news of the military operation on news that Russia was launching a military attack in Ukraine.

U.S. crude futures jumped by 4.73% to trade at $96.46 per barrel.

Brent crude futures were up 4.69% at $101.93 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.

Natural gas prices jumped 4.7%. Spot gold, traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset, rose 1.82% and last traded at $1,942.26.

Explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, NBC News reported.

The United Nations Security Council met in New York late Wednesday as representatives from member states pleaded with Putin not to attack Ukraine.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Putin warned other countries that there would be "consequences they have never seen," if there's an attempt to interfere with Russia's action, Reuters reported.

On escalations in Ukraine, Goldman Sachs said in a Wednesday report that the impact on energy prices should be limited. "While Europe imports a large share of its natural gas consumption from Russia, the US is a net exporter of natural gas and any spillover effects on US gas prices should be modest," analysts at the Wall Street bank said.

"Our commodities strategists also expect only a modest impact on oil prices, though they see the risks as skewed to the upside because the oil market is already tight."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.