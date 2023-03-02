Oscars 2023: Regal Cinemas Is Showing Every Best Picture Nominee for $6—Including ‘Avatar 2' and ‘Top Gun: Maverick'

With 10 days to go until the Academy Awards take place on March 12, Regal Cinemas is giving you one last chance to catch up on the top films of 2022.

The theater chain will host screenings of all 10 movies nominated for Hollywood's biggest prize during its annual Best Picture Film Festival, which will begin on March 3 and run until the day of the Oscars ceremony.

Tickets will be sold for a discounted $6, with a rotating selection of films available each day. Some films will have multiple screenings a day, while others will only be available for a single matinee or evening showing.

The Regal website has a film schedule for the 10 day-event, though the availability at some locations differs from what is listed. Make sure to check your local theater's showtimes before going.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Courtesy: Disney Co.

A24′s "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is up for the most awards this year with 11 nods. The Michelle Yeoh film received nominations in top categories including best picture, best director, best actress, best supporting actress and best supporting actor.

Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" and German film "All Quiet on the Western Front" both received nine nominations apiece, including for best picture. For a full list of nominees, see CNBC's coverage here.

Here is the schedule for Regal's best picture screenings.

Friday, March 3

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"TÁR"

Saturday, March 4

"Women talking"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Sunday, March 5

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"The Fabelmans"

"Elvis"

Monday, March 6

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"TÁR"

"Women Talking"

Tuesday, March 7

"Elvis"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

Wednesday, March 8

"The Fabelmans"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Thursday, March 9

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

Friday, March 10

"TÁR"

"Elvis"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

Saturday, March 11

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Sunday, March 12

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter