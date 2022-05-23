Photos: Bangladesh and India Endure Catastrophic Floods

Severe floods in parts of Bangladesh and India have killed at least 24 people and left thousands of people displaced in recent weeks.

Extreme weather events fueled by climate change are becoming more frequent and intense across South Asia.

The rains have washed away villages, inundated roads, damaged crops and cut off access to drinking water and electricity for some people, according to local news reports.

Severe floods in parts of Bangladesh and India have killed at least 24 people and left thousands of people displaced in recent weeks, as extreme weather events fueled by climate change become more frequent and intense across South Asia.

Flood waters have submerged villages in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam and have impacted roughly two million people in the Sylhet region of Bangladesh. The rains have washed away villages, inundated roads, damaged crops and cut off access to drinking water and electricity for some people, according to local news reports.

Scientists say that extreme rainfall events in low-lying nations like India and Bangladesh are on the rise, driven by global warming and changes in the timing of the monsoons.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The rains come as India also grapples with a record-breaking heat wave that's forced millions of people to change how they work and live. The heat was made over 100 times more likely because of climate change, according to an analysis published last week.

Army soldiers evacuate a villager in Assam state, India

Biju Boro | AFP | Getty Images

People travel through flood waters in Sylhet, Bangladesh

Md Rafayat Haque Khan | Eyepix Group | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Houses are inundated by rains in Beanibazar, Bangladesh

AFP | Getty Images

Doctor examines villager at mobile medical camp in Assam state, India

Biju Boro | AFP | Getty Images

People wade through flooded area in Assam state, India

Biju Boro | AFP | Getty Images

Man transports gas cylinders through flood waters in Sylhet, Bangladesh

Mamun Hossain | AFP | Getty Images

Villagers take a boat over flooded area in Assam state, India

Biju Boro | AFP | Getty Images

Villagers lead their cattle to a partially flooded road in Assam state, India

Biju Boro | AFP | Getty Images

Villagers wade through a flooded zone in Assam state, India

Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

— The Associated Press contributed reporting