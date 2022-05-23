Photos: Bangladesh and India Endure Catastrophic Floods

- Severe floods in parts of Bangladesh and India have killed at least 24 people and left thousands of people displaced in recent weeks.
- Extreme weather events fueled by climate change are becoming more frequent and intense across South Asia.
- The rains have washed away villages, inundated roads, damaged crops and cut off access to drinking water and electricity for some people, according to local news reports.
Severe floods in parts of Bangladesh and India have killed at least 24 people and left thousands of people displaced in recent weeks, as extreme weather events fueled by climate change become more frequent and intense across South Asia.
Flood waters have submerged villages in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam and have impacted roughly two million people in the Sylhet region of Bangladesh. The rains have washed away villages, inundated roads, damaged crops and cut off access to drinking water and electricity for some people, according to local news reports.
Scientists say that extreme rainfall events in low-lying nations like India and Bangladesh are on the rise, driven by global warming and changes in the timing of the monsoons.
The rains come as India also grapples with a record-breaking heat wave that's forced millions of people to change how they work and live. The heat was made over 100 times more likely because of climate change, according to an analysis published last week.
Army soldiers evacuate a villager in Assam state, India
People travel through flood waters in Sylhet, Bangladesh
Houses are inundated by rains in Beanibazar, Bangladesh
Doctor examines villager at mobile medical camp in Assam state, India
People wade through flooded area in Assam state, India
Man transports gas cylinders through flood waters in Sylhet, Bangladesh
Villagers take a boat over flooded area in Assam state, India
Villagers lead their cattle to a partially flooded road in Assam state, India
Villagers wade through a flooded zone in Assam state, India
— The Associated Press contributed reporting