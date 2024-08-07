Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘large-scale provocation' at the Russian border

Russia President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Ukraine of carrying out what he described as "yet another large-scale provocation" at the Russian border.

"As you know, the Kiev regime has undertaken yet another large-scale provocation, delivering indiscriminate fire from various types of weapons, including missiles, at civilian buildings, residential houses, ambulances," he said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The comment comes after Russia's defense ministry on Tuesday claimed that 300 Ukrainian "militants" had launched a cross-border attack into the Russian region of Kursk, using tanks and armored vehicles.

Gavriil Grigorov | Afp | Getty Images

The Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday that its forces and Russian border authorities "have been destroying armed formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the last night in Kursk region's areas immediately adjacent to the Russian–Ukrainian border."

"Air and missile strikes, artillery fire as well as units of the State Border Covering Force prevented the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

In a Google-translated update on Telegram, Kursk's Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov saidTuesday that two people had died and that 13 others were injured, in what he described as "massive shelling" of the region by Ukraine, particularly focused around the city of Sudzha.

Governor of Kursk region telegram channel via AP

CNBC was unable to verify the claims and Ukraine has not publicly commented on the attacks. CNBC has reached out to Ukraine's defense ministry for comment.

President Putin stated Thursday that he would meet with security chiefs and defense and law enforcement agencies to discuss the situation in Kursk, adding that he would also meet members of the defense ministry and FSB security service's border agency.