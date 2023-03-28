SVB Hearing Live Updates: Republicans Plan to Attack Fed for Lax Oversight in Collapse

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Tuesday's hearing on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and other lenders before the Senate Banking Committee. Check here for live updates.

(The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if the above video doesn't play at that time.)

The nation's top bank regulators will face tough questions for the first time Tuesday about how Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed practically overnight earlier this month.

Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision at the Federal Reserve and Nellie Liang, undersecretary for domestic finance at the Treasury Department will all testify before the Senate Banking Committee at a hearing on the recent bank failures starting at 10 a.m.

The regulators will also defend the decisions they made in the hours after the collapse, particularly the unanimous vote to invoke the systemic risk exception to the FDIC's deposit limit, according to their written testimony released ahead of the hearing.

This allowed the FDIC to guarantee hundreds of billions of dollars in uninsured deposits at the banks, money that might otherwise have been wiped out.

Both Republicans and Democrats on the 29-member panel questioned whether these deposit guarantees amounted to a government bailout for rich account holders.

But according to Barr, regulators were more afraid that if they did not backstop deposits, what started as a contained shock could explode into a full-blown financial crisis.

"The prospect of uninsured depositors not being able to access their funds could prompt depositors to question the overall safety" of all U.S. banks, he said in his prepared remarks.

While the witnesses Tuesday agree that plenty of blame lies with the banks' executives, they also say the collapse of SVB and Signature exposed gaps in how regulators measure risk.

"One clear takeaway from recent events is that heavy reliance on uninsured deposits creates liquidity risks that are extremely difficult to manage," the FDIC's Gruenberg said in his written testimony. "Particularly in today's environment where money can flow out of institutions with incredible speed in response to news amplified through social media channels."

Democrats blame greedy bank executives, weakened regulations for bank failures

Jaap Arriens | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Democratic lawmakers have placed an ample amount of blame for the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis on banking executives, but federal financial regulators are also in their crosshairs.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a member of the Senate Banking Committee and an open critic of big banks, called on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to recuse himself from the Fed's review of the Silicon Valley Bank failure earlier this month. Michael S. Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, will lead the review.

"For the Fed's inquiry to have credibility, Powell must publicly and immediately recuse himself from this internal review," Warren has said. "It's appropriate for Vice Chair for Supervision Barr to have the independence necessary to do his job."

Regulators failed to address the bank's risky business practices, including the uninsured status of 94% of its deposits, according to market analysts.

Warren, along with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., also wrote to the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission to urge a thorough investigation into "whether senior bank executives and other key officials involved in the collapse met their statutory and regulatory responsibilities or violated civil or criminal law."

— Chelsey Cox

SVB collapse a result of ‘hubris, entitlement, greed’ says Sen. Sherrod Brown

Kevin Dietsch | Pool | Reuters

Banking involves complicated concepts likes balance sheets and liquidity ratios, but the Silicon Valley Bank collapse isn't difficult to understand, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio said Tuesday as he kicked off hearings into the recent bank failures.



"It comes down to more basic concepts: hubris, entitlement, greed," Brown said.



As an example, Brown said that former SVB CEO Greg Becker was incentivized to grow his bank's returns. While that's likely true for most, if not all, senior banking executives, at SVB the result was an ill-fated bet that interest rates would remain low. That ran into the reality of the most aggressive Federal Reserve rate-increasing campaign in decades.



Becker's "own pay was tied directly to the growth of SVB," Brown said. "So they took more risk by buying assets with higher yields to make higher profits."

The former heads of SVB and Signature need to speak to the downfall of their institutions, but stronger enforcement is also needed, Brown said.

"It may be tempting to look at all this and say, we don't need new rules. The real problem was these arrogant executives," Brown said. "But there will always be arrogant executives. That's exactly why we need strong rules."

— Hugh Son

There are 'no libertarians in Silicon Valley,' says Senate Banking Committee Chairman Brown

Alan Freed | Reuters

Sen. Sherrod Brown, chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, said he understands Americans' anger at the most recent bank bailouts and implied that big bank executives are all too happy for a handout when banks fail.

"Just as there are no atheists in foxholes, it appears that when there is a bank crash, there are no libertarians in Silicon Valley," Brown, D-Ohio, said in opening remarks.

Brown said that, though no taxpayer money was used to save deposits of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank after they collapsed, "I understand why many Americans are angry – even disgusted – at how quickly the government mobilized, when a bunch of elites in California were demanding it."

He also repeated his call for the former CEOs to testify before Congress. Brown and Tim Scott, R-S.C., the committee's ranking member, previously demanded they answer for the bank's failures.

– Chelsey Cox

Senate Republicans will accuse the Fed of failing to prevent SVB's collapse

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee intend to paint a picture of greedy bank executives and watered down regulations, two factors they say were pivotal to SVB's collapse.

But the committee's Republicans plan to tell a very different story. They outlined this alternate narrative in a letter last week from all 11 Senate Banking Committee Republicans to top officials at the Fed.

In it, the senators demanded to know why Fed regulators, "failed to act to prevent the bank failure from occurring."

"In the months and years preceding the failure of SVB, several areas of concern should have been readily apparent to the Federal Reserve," write the committee's GOP members, led by Ranking Member Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

"Rather than effectively directing SVB management to take definitive, corrective action, it is apparent that the Federal Reserve supervisors and examiners neglected to intervene in a meaningful, appropriate way to rectify the bank's deficiencies, ensure safe and sound operations, and prevent its ultimate failure," they write.

Regulators are prepared to push back on this version of events.

In his opening statement, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael Barr says, "It is not the job of supervisors to fix the issues identified; it is the job of the bank's senior management and board of directors to fix its problems."

— Christina Wilkie

Treasury's Liang says quick action by financial regulators protected the banking system, economy

Win McNamee | Reuters

Federal intervention softened the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and protected the U.S. financial system, according to Nellie Liang, under secretary for domestic finance at the Treasury Department.

"Nearly three weeks ago, problems emerged at two banks with the potential for immediate and significant impacts on the broader banking system and the economy," Liang says in her opening remarks. "The federal government took decisive actions to strengthen public confidence in the U.S. banking system and protect the American economy."

This approach was two-pronged: First, the FDIC guaranteed all deposits at the failed banks, and second, Treasury created a new term lending facility to make cash available to banks experiencing a rush of withdrawals.

These actions, "helped to stabilize deposits throughout the country and provided depositors with confidence that their funds are safe."

Liang also emphasized the importance of small and medium sized banks, a nod to the debate underway over whether the failure of a medium-sized bank like SVB posed a genuine, systemic risk to the broader economy.

"Small and mid-size banks, including community banks, serve a vital role in providing credit and financial support to families and small businesses. Smaller banks provide 60% of loans to US small businesses," says Liang.

— Chelsey Cox

Panel's top Republican will argue inflation under Biden contributed to SVB's collapse

Tom Williams | Pool | Reuters

Sen. Tim Scott, S.C., the Senate Banking Committee's top Republican, will argue at Tuesday's hearing that the Biden administration deserves the lion's share of blame for SVB's collapse.

"The ranking member will focus on the message that the turmoil in the banking sector is a three-part failure caused by bank mismanagement, supervisory neglect, and the Biden administration's inflation crisis, which caused the need for rapid interest rate hikes," a Scott spokesman told NBC News.

They appear to be the same themes Scott laid out during a March 16 hearing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"First, the bank failed because of its management and because of its board," Scott said at that hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, referring to SVB.

"State and federal regulators failed to appropriately use the tools they have to supervise and regulate the failed institutions," he added. "And Biden's handling of the economy contributed to these banking failures."

— Christina Wilkie

Correction: This post was updated to correct the date of the Senate Finance Committee hearing. It was March 16.