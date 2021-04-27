Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
social media

Spotify Launches Podcast Subscriptions, and Creators Could Make More Money Than They Would Through Apple

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images
  • Spotify on Tuesday launched its podcast subscription service in the U.S., giving creators more range in how they choose to make money.
  • The move comes just one week after audio streaming rival Apple announced its own subscription offering for podcasts.
  • Podcast monetization has been tricky for streaming companies to realize, but more players have been putting weight behind the effort.

Spotify on Tuesday launched its podcast subscription service in the U.S., giving creators more range in how they choose to make money. The move comes just one week after streaming rival Apple announced its own subscription podcast offering.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Podcast monetization has been tricky for streaming companies to realize, since it's been difficult to measure the return on an investment in podcast advertising, but more players have been putting weight behind the effort. Spotify, for example, has invested heavily into its technology with its "Streaming Ad Insertion" tool and $235 million acquisition of ad tech company Megaphone.

Money Report

Make It 20 mins ago

Beyond Meat CEO Hangs Posters With Critics' Negative Comments in His Office: ‘You Have to Let It Fuel You'

Chicago 21 mins ago

February Home Prices See the Biggest Gain in 15 Years, S&P Case-Shiller Says

Spotify's new subscription feature is powered through Anchor, its creator platform. That will allow podcasters to mark episodes as subscriber-only and put them on Spotify and other platforms, the company said.

In an effort to draw more creators to the platform, Spotify is not taking a cut of subscription revenue for the next two years. The company said participating creators will receive 100% of their subscriber revenues, excluding payment transaction fees. Starting in 2023, the company is introducing a 5% fee for the tool. Apple, on the other hand, takes a 30% cut the first year and will then drop the fee to 15% in year two.

The company will launch the feature with 12 different podcasters, including NPR, and will open up to more creators in the coming months.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

social mediaTechnologyApple Inc.Mobile
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us