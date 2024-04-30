Money Report

Starbucks is about to report earnings. Here's what to expect

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Nicolas Economou | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • The coffee giant has seen traffic to its cafes fall as its rivals in China lean into discounting and some U.S. consumers boycott its drinks.
  • Starbucks has said it expects its sales to rebound.
  • Shares of Starbucks have fallen 22% over the last year, dragging its market value down to $100 billion.

Starbucks is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG are expecting:

  • Earnings per share: 79 cents expected
  • Revenue: $9.13 billion expected
After Starbucks delivered a weak report last quarter, many analysts aren't expecting dramatic improvement in demand until the second half of the fiscal year. The coffee giant has seen traffic to its cafes fall as its rivals in China lean into discounting and some U.S. consumers boycott its drinks. Other quick-service chains, like McDonald's, have reported that low-income customers are still pulling back their restaurant spending this quarter, signaling that Starbucks could see the same trend.

Starbucks has said that those issues are transitory, and it expects sales to rebound. It's been leaning heavily into advertising and promoting its new seasonal drinks, like a line of Spicy Lemonade Refreshers.

For fiscal 2024, the company anticipates revenue growth of 7% to 10% and global same-store sales growth in a range of 4% to 6%. The company is also expecting earnings per share growth of 15% to 20%.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

