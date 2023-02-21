Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Palo Alto Networks, Coinbase, Toll Brothers and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Palo Alto Networks — Shares of the software stock popped more than 7% after earnings and revenue for the recent quarter surpassed Wall Street's expectations, according to Refinitiv. Palo Alto Network's earnings guidance for its fiscal third quarter also came in above consensus expectations.

Coinbase — Shares of the crypto trading platform were last up 3%. The company beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, according to Refinitiv.

Toll Brothers — The homebuilding stock added 2% in extended trading following a better-than-expected earnings report. The company also said it has seen a rise in demand since the start of 2023.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Caesars Entertainment — The casino giant's shares slipped 1% after the company posted a net loss on a GAAP basis of $148 million in the fourth quarter. In the year-ago period, Caesars reported a net loss of $434 million.

Camping World — Camping World shares fell 2% after the bell. The recreational vehicle retailer reported a loss of 20 cents a share for the fourth quarter, excluding items. Analysts forecasted earnings of 2 cents per share, according to FactSet.

CoStar Group — The commercial real estate stock plummeted nearly 15% after sharing guidance for the current quarter that fell short of estimates, according to StreetAccount. The move in shares came despite a fourth-quarter beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Transocean — Shares of the offshore drilling company fell 2.9% in extended trading after it posted a fourth quarter loss that was larger than analysts expected, according to FactSet.

La-Z-Boy — The furniture stock added 6% in extended trading after topping analysts' estimates for earnings and revenue in the recent quarter, according to FactSet. La-Z-Boy posted adjusted earnings of 91 cents a share, excluding items, on $572.7 million in revenue.

Hostess Brands — Shares of the maker of Twinkies gained more than 1%. Hostess Brands topped Wall Street's revenue and earnings expectations for the fourth quarter, according to FactSet.

— CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed reporting

