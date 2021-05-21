Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Boeing, Deere, AT&T and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Fabrizio Gandolfo | LightRocket | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Boeing Boeing shares edged nearly 3% higher in midday trading after Reuters reported the aircraft manufacturer discussed increasing 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets per month by late 2022. The news comes as Boeing seeks to recuperate from safety issues and the Covid pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Deere Shares of the farm equipment manufacturer rose nearly 2.5% after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Deere reported earnings of $5.68 per share on revenue of $11 billion. Wall Street forecast earnings of $4.52 per share on revenue of $10.44 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Money Report

coronavirus 16 mins ago

More States Are Eliminating the Extra $300 Per Week in Unemployment Benefits. What to Know About Your Rights

coronavirus 18 mins ago

White House Partners With Popular Dating Apps Like Tinder and Bumble to Raise Vaccine Awareness

AT&T The telecom company's share price perked up more than 1%, rising for the second straight day after declining earlier in the week following the announcement of a spinoff deal involving WarnerMedia and Discovery. UBS upgraded the stock to buy from neutral on Friday, saying that the slimmed down company had a clearer pathway to improving cash flow growth.

VF Corp Shares of the apparel name dipped more than 7% following the company's fiscal fourth quarter results. The parent company of North Face, Timberland and Vans reported revenue of $2.58 billion, which was ahead of the $2.5 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. But bottom-line results missed estimates, with the company earning 27-cents per share excluding items, two cents short of the expected 29-cent per share profit.

Oatly Shares of Oatly last traded roughly 7% higher in midday trading Friday after the oat milk maker debuted Thursday. Oatly's IPO was priced at $17 per share, with the first trade at $22.12 and a closing Thursday price of $20.20.

Deckers The retail stock jumped nearly 6% after growth from Deckers' Hoka brand helped the company beat expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter. Deckers reported $1.18 in earnings per share and $561 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for 64 cents per share of $437 million of revenue.

Nvidia Nvidia shares rose more than 2% in midday trading after the company announced a 4-for-1 stock split, pending stockholder approval. Oppenheimer also reiterated its outperform rating on Nvidia shares. The technology company is set to report earnings Wednesday.

Palo Alto Networks The cybersecurity stock rose 5.3% in midday trading after beating the Street on its top and bottom lines. Palo Alto Networks on Thursday reported earnings of $1.38 per shared, topping analysts' expectations of $1.28 per share. The company also posted $1.07 billion in quarterly revenue compared with $1.06 billion expected by analysts.

Virgin Galactic Shares of the space company rallied more than 5% after UBS upgraded the stock to buy from neutral on Friday. The Wall Street firm called for clients to take advantage of an opportunity the firm sees with shares down nearly 70% from their February highs.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Pippa Stevens, Maggie Fitzgerald and Jesse Pound contributed reporting

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV. 
Sign up to start a free trial today

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessBoeing Co
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us