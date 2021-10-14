Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
markets

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: UnitedHealth, Bank of America, Caterpillar and More

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Sergei Konkov | TASS | Getty Images

Here are the stocks making notable moves on Thursday.

UnitedHealth – Shares of the health insurer popped more than 4% following a blowout earnings report. UnitedHealth posted an EPS of $4.52 in the third quarter, 11 cents above analysts' estimate, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue also came in above expectations, while the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Bank of America – Shares of the second-biggest U.S. bank by assets jumped nearly 3.3% after its third-quarter earnings and revenue exceeded analysts' expectations. Bank of America benefited from record advisory and asset management fees.

Caterpillar – Shares of the manufacturing giant popped 2.7% in midday trading after Cowen initiated coverage of Caterpillar with an outperform rating. The Wall Street firm said it sees a "megacycle underway" for the equipment-maker.

Money Report

Business 10 mins ago

Elon Musk Says Starlink Will Provide Faster Internet Speeds on Airlines

investing 24 mins ago

3 Lessons for First-Time Investors From a Financial Advisor

UPS – Shares of the shipping company rallied 3.8% in midday trading following an upgrade to buy from hold at Stifel. The Wall Street firm said in its upgrade of the stock that it sees "strong fundamentals & healthy operating backdrop."

Morgan Stanley – Shares of the investment bank rose 1.8% after Morgan Stanley reported a stronger-than-expected third quarter. The company earned $1.98 per share on $14.75 billion in revenue, fueled by strong quarters for investment banking and asset management divisions. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.68 in earnings per share on $14 billion in revenue.

Walgreens Boots Alliance – Walgreens shares gained 6.6% after the drugstore chain's quarterly earnings beat expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share, 15 cents above estimates, boosted by more Covid-19 vaccinations than projected. Walgreens also announced it would become majority owner of VillageMD with a $5.2 billion investment.

Avis Budget Group – Shares of the car rental company dropped 3.7% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight. The firm said Avis was at peak cyclical earnings and presented a negative risk/reward tradeoff.

U.S. Bancorp – The bank stock slid more than 3% despite U.S. Bancorp's third-quarter earnings beating expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company reported $1.30 in earnings per share on $5.89 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.16 in earnings per share on $5.77 billion in revenue.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing – The U.S.-traded shares for the key semiconductor company rose more than 2% after the Taiwan Semi's third-quarter results beat expectations. The company's fourth-quarter guidance also topped estimates, according to StreetAccount.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV. 
Sign up to start a free trial today.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

marketsinvestingInvestment strategyU.S. MarketsBreaking News: Markets
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us