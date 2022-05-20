Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Foot Locker, Deere, DoorDash and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Foot Locker (FL) – The athletic footwear and apparel retailer reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.60 per share, 5 cents above estimates. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, and same-store sales fell by less than half of what was anticipated by analysts. Foot Locker shares added 1% in the premarket.

Deere (DE) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 4.4% in premarket trading after quarterly revenue missed Street forecasts. Deere beat earnings estimates by 10 cents, reporting $6.81 per share, as a jump in worldwide crop prices helped spur demand. The company also raised its annual profit outlook.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

DoorDash (DASH) – Door Dash announced the authorization of a $400 million stock buyback program. The food delivery company said the move will offset dilution stemming from its employee stock compensation program. The stock added 2.2% in premarket action.

VF Corp. (VFC) – VF shares added 2.6% in premarket trading despite slight misses on the top and bottom lines for the latest quarter. The company behind apparel brands, such as North Face, Vans and Timberland, raised its full-year earnings forecast, based on expectations that there will be no additional Covid-19 lockdowns that impact production and that inflation will not worsen.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) – Deckers surged 13.8% in the premarket after the footwear company beat top and bottom-line estimates for its latest quarter. Deckers earned $2.51 per share, compared with a consensus estimate of $1.32, as net income more than doubled from a year earlier.

Boeing (BA) – Boeing rose 2% in premarket action following the successful launch of its Starliner aircraft, which is now heading toward the International Space Station. The uncrewed flight came after months of delays.

Ross Stores (ROST) – Ross Stores slumped 27.4% in the premarket after the discount retailer posted top and bottom-line misses for its latest quarter and gave a downbeat forecast. Ross Stores said inflationary pressures have been exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict and that it is issuing conservative guidance due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Palo Alto Networks rallied 12.1% in premarket trading after the cybersecurity company reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. It also raised its full-year guidance for the third time.

Applied Materials (AMAT) – Shares of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker fell 1.2% in the premarket after missing top and bottom-line estimates for its latest quarter. The company also issued a weaker-than-expected forecast. Supply chain issues for Applied Materials have been amplified by the Covid-19 lockdowns in China.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) – The discount retailer's shares jumped 6.4% in premarket trading after Bank of America Securities double-upgraded the stock to "buy" from "underperform." BofA based its recommendation on a meaningful improvement in the supply of closeout items, due to over-ordering by retailers and a drop-off in consumer spending on durable goods.