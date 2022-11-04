Supreme Court Again Declines to Block Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan

Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness.

The Biden administration's loan relief plan has faced at least six lawsuits.

For now, student loan forgiveness remains on hold from a challenge brought by six GOP-led states.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a second request to block the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program brought by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a conservative legal group. On Oct. 20, Barrett rejected a similar request.

Since the White House unveiled its loan relief plan in August to cancel $10,000 for most student loan borrowers, and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants for low-income families, it has faced at least six lawsuits.

Close to 26 million Americans have already applied for student loan forgiveness, and the Biden administration has approved 16 million of the requests, the White House said Thursday. The administration has continued to encourage borrowers to apply for relief despite the recent challenges.

Caleb Kruckenberg, an attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation, in an emailed statement said, "We're disappointed by today's denial but will continue to fight this program in court."

"Practically since this program was announced, the administration has sought to avoid judicial scrutiny," Kruckenberg said. "Thus far they have succeeded. But that does not change the fact that this program is illegal from stem to stern."

'Standing' remains an issue for forgiveness challenges

The main obstacle for those hoping to foil the president's action has been finding a plaintiff who can prove they've been harmed by the policy, experts say.

"Such injury is needed to establish what courts call 'standing,'" Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor, recently told CNBC. "No individual or business or state is demonstrably injured the way private lenders would have been if, for instance, their loans to students had been canceled."

In that light, Barrett's decision to reject the Pacific Legal Foundation's request isn't surprising, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

"There were very few substantive differences between their original lawsuit and the new lawsuit, which spells for a lack of legal standing," he said.

Student loan borrowers 'in limbo'

As legal challenges mount, financial advisors say borrowers are left wondering where student loan forgiveness stands.

"The interference of the courts is really troubling because people are looking for certainty with what's happening with their student loans," said Ethan Miller, a certified financial planner and founder of Planning for Progress in the Washington, D.C., area. Miller specializes in clients with student loans.

"There was a plan that clearly outlined the steps," he said. "And yet everyone's been put in limbo."

