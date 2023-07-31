For an increasing number of job seekers, working from home one or two days a week isn't enough — they want the freedom to work from different cities and countries at their leisure, too.

Flexa Careers, a global directory of flexible-work companies, found that the share of job seekers interested in "work from anywhere" roles rose to 88% in June from 80% in April — the largest increase since the company started tracking this information last year.

In a work-from-anywhere job, employees are 100% remote, independent of location or time zone.

Such jobs, however, are rare to find and increasingly competitive to land, only accounting for about 5% of all remote roles, FlexJobs, a remote and hybrid job search platform, reports. Most remote jobs have geographic requirements, mainly due to state and federal regulations that dictate where companies can hire people and do business.

To help job-seekers find the best remote, flexible gigs, FlexJobs has identified the most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for by analyzing its database for the work-from-anywhere jobs with the highest volume of postings between January and June 2023.

All of the jobs on the list are available remotely, either full-time or part-time, with no location restrictions and no office requirements. Here are the 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2023 (see the full list here):

Accountant Business development manager Copywriter Customer success representative Editor Engineering manager Marketing manager Product manager Senior product designer Software engineer

The biggest change in the work-from-anywhere job market over the last year is the kinds of industries offering these roles, says FlexJobs career expert Keith Spencer.

"What we're seeing on FlexJobs is that, similarly to past years, marketing, writing and tech continue to be the top three categories with the most work-from-anywhere jobs," Spencer explains. "But more notably, education and bilingual-focused careers are expanding their work-from-anywhere offerings, while project management, HR and recruiting have seen a decline."

FlexJobs has also noticed more companies advertising work-from-anywhere roles this year compared to 2022, Spencer adds, in industries like marketing and gaming.

