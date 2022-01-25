The Real ‘Catch Me If You Can' Con Artist Says Every Scam Involves One of These Red Flags

Americans lose billions of dollars to scams every year.

Frank Abagnale, a reformed con artist and author of "Scam Me If You Can," was famously portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2002 movie "Catch Me If You Can." He now works as a private consultant, author and public speaker with the goal of preventing fraud.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Abagnale hasn't worked as a con man in over 40 years, but he says every scam, no matter how sophisticated, still boils down to the same old tricks.

Whether it involves a fast-talking con artist or a random message on social media, almost every scam will have at least one of two red flags. Check out this video to learn what to watch out for.

More from Invest in You:

What hiring managers want to see in your social profile

The secret to getting your resume past the robot rejections

These people in their 30s are doing a simple thing to get rich

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox. For the Spanish version, Dinero 101, click here.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.