The Real ‘Catch Me If You Can' Con Artist Says Every Scam Involves One of These Red Flags

Americans lose billions of dollars to scams every year.

Frank Abagnale, a reformed con artist and author of "Scam Me If You Can," was famously portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2002 movie "Catch Me If You Can." He now works as a private consultant, author and public speaker with the goal of preventing fraud.

Abagnale hasn't worked as a con man in over 40 years, but he says every scam, no matter how sophisticated, still boils down to the same old tricks.

Whether it involves a fast-talking con artist or a random message on social media, almost every scam will have at least one of two red flags. Check out this video to learn what to watch out for.

