Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

These Trucking Companies Are Offering Full Benefits and $50,000 Pay to Attract New Talent

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Reuters

Most of the things you buy these days were transported on a truck at some point.

There are around 3.5 million truck drivers in the United States. Their average salary is close to $60,000 per year.

In 2021, however, there may actually be a shortage of drivers willing to move your purchases.

Money Report

Amazon.com Inc. 20 mins ago

Here's What Investors Should Know About Rocket Builder Astra as It Prepares to Go Public

markets 38 mins ago

Commentary: The Fed Has a Simple Tool It Can Deploy to Curb Market Speculation

If you are interested in applying, getting behind the wheel won't take long.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Training to get your Class A commercial driver's license takes about seven weeks if you go full time. You will also need to be 21 if you plan to drive across state lines. 

Trucking comes in many shapes and sizes, from delivery vans to dump trucks to 18-wheelers. And most important, the industry is always looking for new drivers. 

Check out this video for an inside look at the industry and to hear from three truckers about life on the road. 

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic
Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise
How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusinvestingmarketscareersentrepreneurs
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us