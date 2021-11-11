Money Report

This Is the Best Time to Go to Sleep for a Healthier Heart, Study Says

Having a super early night might not be the best sleep strategy for your health, according to one U.K. study.

The new research found that going to sleep between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. could lower the risk of heart disease.

The study, published in the European Heart Journal on Tuesday, used data from more than 88,000 participants in the U.K. Biobank study, which is a long-term investigation into the effects of environmental and genetic factors on the development of diseases.

Participants in the study wore devices on their wrists to collect the data, which showed that going to bed before 10 p.m. and later than 11 p.m. was associated with higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The authors of the study, who worked for health technology company Huma, said that hour in between was "associated with the lowest CVD incidence."

The findings of the study also suggested that the link between bedtime and the risk of developing cardiovascular disease was higher for women.

The authors also cited another study, which was published in March and based on sleep habit questionnaires, which found that delayed bedtimes and waking times were associated with a higher risk of congestive heart failure.  

The authors of the latest study claimed that there had been little focus on investigating the relationship between sleep parameters and heart risks, particularly when compared to the research done on the link with sleep length.

Insufficient sleep has been linked to conditions such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes.

Research from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine also found that people who get seven to eight hours sleep a night are more productive than those who get six hours sleep. Meanwhile, another study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, found that losing even just two hours of sleep a night could make someone more prone to anger.

—      CNBC's Taylor Locke contributed to this story.

