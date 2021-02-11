Live Updates: Trump Spent Months Before Capitol Riot Cultivating Extremist Groups, Democrats Say

This is CNBC's live blog covering Day 3 of former President Trump's second impeachment trial.

Day 3 of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial has begun.

The Democratic impeachment managers will use up to eight hours to wrap up their case against the ex-president, whom they accuse of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol that left several people dead, including a police officer.

The managers' presentation Wednesday used a mix of video footage, including previously unreleased security tapes of Trump-supporting rioters at the Capitol, to make their case.

Some of the most riveting footage showed Vice President Mike Pence and Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitt Romney being rushed to safety as insurrectionists breached the building.

While some Republican senators called the evidence "compelling," it remains unlikely that two-thirds of the Senate, which is split 50-50 between parties, will vote to convict Trump.

The former president's lawyers will make their arguments after the Democrats conclude their arguments.

Raskin says that insurrection was part of Trump 'pattern and practice' of inciting violence

Congress.gov | Getty Images

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., sought to situate Trump's rally speech on Jan. 6 within a broader pattern of inciting his supporters to violence, saying that Trump knew what the mob was likely to do because the ex-president had seen his most ardent loyalists act the same way before.

"He'd seen many of the exact same groups he was mobilizing participate in extremist violence before," Raskin said, asserting that Trump's "tactics were road tested."

"Jan. 6 was a culmination of the president's actions, not an aberration from them," Raskin added. "The insurrection was the most violent and dangerous episode so far in Donald Trump's continuing pattern and practice of inciting violence — but I emphasize 'so far.'"

"This pro-Trump insurrection did not spring into life out of thin air. We saw how Trump spent months cultivating America's most dangerous extremist groups. We saw how he riled them up with corrosive lies and violent rhetoric, so much so that they were ready and eager for their most dangerous mission: Invalidating the will of the people to keep Donald Trump in office," Raskin said.

— Tucker Higgins

Trump's legal team expects to finish its arguments by Friday

Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers expect to wrap up their arguments in his impeachment trial by Friday, senior Trump advisor Jason Miller told CNBC.

Miller in an email confirmed reporting from CNN that Trump's defense team would finish before the weekend. Each side was allotted 16 hours to make presentations in the trial.

But Miller pushed back on CNN's description of what Trump's lawyers are expected to say during their presentation.

"Your intel about what may or may be said on Friday, or who might say it, is all f-cked up," Miller said in the email.

He had been asked about CNN's reporting that Trump's team plans to argue that Democrats "glorified violence by recreating" the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. CNN also reported that the lawyers will claim the trial is unconstitutional, and that they will emphasize Trump's First Amendment rights.

"I would not rely on the information you presented," Miller told CNBC.

But when asked for his own description of what the defense team's arguments would look like, Miller declined.

"Not going to do that here. They're trying to bait us into laying out our full strategy by reporting fake news and then try to force our hand," Miller wrote.

— Kevin Breuninger

'The president told them to be there' — House managers argue rioters followed Trump's orders

Congress.gov | Getty Images

House managers began by aiming to establish that the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 believed they were following former President Donald Trump's orders.

Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., said at the top of her remarks on the Senate floor that the prosecution would examine "the perspective of the insurrectionists themselves."

"Their own statements before, during and after the attack made clear the attack was done for Donald Trump at his instructions and to fulfill his wishes," DeGette said. "Donald Trump had sent them there."

"This was not a hidden crime. The president told them to be there," she added, "and so they actually believed they would face no punishment." — Kevin Breuninger

American public mirrors Congress' partisan divide on Trump culpability for Jan. 6 attack

Andrew Harnik | AP

The American public is sharply divided along partisan lines over former President Donald Trump's culpability for the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, according to a poll from the Survey Center on American Life.

According to the survey, which was conducted last month and released on Thursday, 87% of Democrats said that Trump was responsible for inciting his supporters to violence, compared with just 15% of Republicans. Nearly three-quarters of the GOP respondents surveyed said Trump did not encourage the mob to attack the Capitol.

The poll also showed that, while nearly every Democrat believes that President Joe Biden's victory was legitimate, two-thirds of Republicans disagree.

One bleak area of agreement between both Democrats and Republicans in the poll: American democracy is not serving the needs of most members of the public. Seventy percent of Democrats and 66% of Republicans told pollsters that the political system is only serving the needs of the wealthy and powerful.

The survey of 2,016 adults was conducted between Jan. 21 and Jan. 30 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points. — Tucker Higgins

Biden: 'Some minds may be changed' in impeachment trial

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

President Joe Biden said that some senators' minds might have been changed after listening to Democratic House managers lay out their case for convicting former President Donald Trump.

Biden, whose administration has taken pains to stay focused on its legislative agenda, said he had not watched the Senate trial live but watched news coverage of the proceedings.

"I'm focused on my job," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office at the start of an infrastructure meeting with a bipartisan group of senators, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

But "my guess is some minds may be changed," Biden said when asked about the trial. — Kevin Breuninger

Trial could pick up with Sen. Mike Lee's objection

Congress.gov | Getty Images

The House impeachment managers' first full day of arguments ended on a sour note, with one Republican demanding that part of their case be stricken from the record.

The Senate on Thursday could be forced to grapple with the issue again.

Just before the trial adjourned for the evening, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, stood up and asked presiding Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., to strike from the record part of the prosecution's argument.

"Statements were attributed to me moments ago by the House impeachment managers, statements relating to the content of conversations between a phone call involving President Trump and [Alabama Sen. Tommy] Tuberville," Lee said.

Those statements "were not made by me, they're not accurate, and they're contrary to fact and I move ... that they be stricken from the record," Lee said.

Lee was disputing part of House manager David Cicilline's remarks, in which he cited reporting about a phone call that former President Donald Trump made to senators during the Capitol riot.

CLIP: @RepCicilline points to President Trump's first call to anyone inside the Capitol during the attack on January 6: "He attempted to call Senator Tuberville. He dialed Senator Lee by accident..."



Sen. Lee would later move the phone conversation be stricken from the record. pic.twitter.com/IyBTgLmfYy — CSPAN (@cspan) February 11, 2021

The objection immediately sparked confusion and bickering in the chamber, with a vote on the issue suggested and then withdrawn.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead impeachment manager, then defended the remarks in question, saying his colleague had "correctly and accurately" quoted a news report "which the distinguished senator [Lee] has taken objection to."

"We're going to withdraw it this evening ... and then we can debate it" if needed, Raskin said, adding that "This is much ado about nothing, because it's not critical in any way to our case."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the issue may be relitigated Thursday "if we have to." — Kevin Breuninger

Impeachment managers must connect Capitol rioters to Trump conduct, NBC legal analyst says

The impeachment managers effectively prosecuted the Capitol rioters, NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos said, but will they be able to prove that former President Donald Trump incited the riot?

"What they need to make sure to do is make a nexus — connect that up to the conduct of President Trump," Cevallos said Wednesday evening on CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith."

House managers presented effective arguments for Trump's impeachment by crafting a rigorous timeline of the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to Cevallos.

"It shows that in real time President Trump knew what was going on and disregarded it, or at least focused on things that were far less important," Cevallos said.

Trump lawyers should frame his defense as free speech, Cevallos said, though that argument could have limitations.

"Speech that is lawful, or at least protected under the First Amendment, may still be impeachable," Cevallos said. — Hannah Miao

Democrats to wrap up their case against Trump

Demetrius Freeman | The Washington Post | Getty Images

House Democratic impeachment managers will make their second day of arguments that Donald Trump incited an insurrection against the U.S. government.

The Senate will convene at noon ET for the third day of the former president's trial. As part of a swift proceeding, the Democrats making the case against Trump will have up to eight more hours to present evidence.

Trump's lawyers will then have up to 16 hours over two days to mount their defense.

The House managers over nearly eight hours on Wednesday used video and audio to recreate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and illustrate how close the mob came to former Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, among others.

They tied the events both to the president's weeks of promoting conspiracy theories about the 2020 election results and tweets criticizing Pence as the riot unfolded.

It is unclear yet whether the gripping presentation changed the minds of any Republican senators who were not already leaning toward convicting Trump. — Jacob Pramuk