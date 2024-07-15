Trump Media shares soar more than 30% after assassination attempt

Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group were 50% higher in premarket trading at 6:29 a.m. ET, off earlier highs.

Analysts suggested the assassination attempt could make a Trump victory in the November election more likely.

Trump Media, the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, has seen volatile trading throughout the election race.

Trump Media shares soared more than 30% after trading began Monday, two days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the company's majority shareholder.

Volume in DJT shares was extremely heavy, with more than 17 million shares in the Truth Social owner changing hands before 10 a.m. ET.

Trump, who is set to be formally nominated as the Republican Party's presidential candidate this week, said he was grazed by a bullet and treated at a local hospital in Pennsylvania on Saturday, but was released late Saturday after the shooting.

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes offered his "deepest sympathies" to those who were wounded in the attack in Pennsylvania and to the family of the person killed at the event.

"The situation demands a fast, thorough federal investigation to determine all the circumstances of this cowardly attack and to identify if any additional persons were involved," Nunes said in a Saturday statement.

"I also call for the federal government to provide any security resources requested by President Trump to guarantee his safety," he added.

"The events on Saturday, if they do anything, they strengthen the case for President Donald Trump to win the election in November. I think that's what the markets have reacted to this evening," Rob Casey, partner at Signum Global Advisors told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

It comes as Truth Social struggles to grow its small user base.

In its first-quarter earnings report, filed in May, Trump Media posted a net loss of $327.6 million and total revenue of $770,500. The company warned investors last month that if Trump uses other social media platforms beyond Truth Social, it "could have a material adverse effect on the business and/or operations of TMTG."