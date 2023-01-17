Twitter Is Auctioning Off Espresso Machines and Kegerators From Its San Francisco Headquarters

Heritage Global Partners is conducting an auction on behalf of Twitter.

A neon sign that prominently displays the company's corporate bird logo is currently fetching a bid of $17,500.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is looking to drastically cut costs as many companies have halted their advertising campaigns with the social messaging service.

Twitter is auctioning off espresso machines, kegerators, computers, and even oversized neon displays with the company's logo as the social messaging service reportedly has fallen behind on office rent payments.

Interested buyers can peruse an assortment of goods that Twitter wishes to sell via the website of Heritage Global Partners, which is conducting the auction.

Among the numerous kitchen supplies that Twitter is selling includes a rotisserie cooker, multiple refrigerators and pizza ovens. Some of the office equipment include numerous televisions, desks, and conferencing gear.

The gear comes from the company's San Francisco office and appears to be another sign that new owner Elon Musk is looking to slash costs amid numerous financial difficulties, as numerous companies have halted their advertising campaigns on Twitter.

Multiple civil rights groups have urged businesses to stop advertising on Twitter over allegations that the company is failing to prevent the spread of hate speech and other offensive content on its platform.

Musk himself has alluded to the company's dire financial straits, although in late December he reportedly said it's no longer in the "fast lane" to bankruptcy. In December, The New York Times reported that Twitter had stopped paying for rent in all of the company's office space.