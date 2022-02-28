Ukrainian Forces Retain Control of Kyiv; Russian Ruble Plunges as Sanctions Mount

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Monday's developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukraine's armed forces continue to hold off Russian troops, defending and retaining control of key cities.

The Ukrainian general in charge of Kyiv's defense said the city's situation remains under control and that Russian attempts to break through the capital's defenses have "failed," according to an NBC News translation.

Elsewhere, sanctions against Russian officials and entities continue to pile up as antiwar protests break out across the globe.

Russia's nuclear weapons are Putin's only 'major leverage,' says risk consultancy

Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to put his country's nuclear deterrence forces on high alert is a "very dangerous escalation" of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said Oksana Antonenko, director of global risk analysis at Control Risks.

As Western sanctions against Russian officials and establishments continue to increase, and as the country's economy will soon take a "massive hit," Russia's nuclear weapons are Putin's only "major leverage" against the West and Ukraine, she told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

"It is unlikely that President Putin is threatening to launch nuclear weapons against the West," but it is still "very much a threat directed to Ukraine" as weapons are being deployed to the Western part of Russia, she said.

However, Putin isn't showing "victories in the battlefield" and has "painted himself in a corner," as Ukrainian forces remain highly motivated to defend their country against Russian aggression, Antonenko said.

She added that "Russia was not able to secure control of any of the major towns within Ukraine" and has yet to secure a military victory.

Planned talks between the delegates representing the Ukrainian and Russian governments are unlikely to cause a cease-fire soon as "the only agreement that is possible at the moment is for Russia to withdraw its forces from the territory of Ukraine," but that will not be accepted by Putin at the moment, Antonenko said.

— Charmaine Jacob

Ukrainian refugees cross border into Medyka, Poland

CNBC's Steve Sedgwick reports from Medyka, just a few hundred yards from the Ukraine-Poland border. Support mechanisms are being put in place for those fleeing the violence in the Ukraine-Russia war.

As the severity of the fighting in Ukraine intensifies, there are fears that an exodus from the war being measured, at the moment, in the thousands could tragically be measured in the millions within the coming days.

—Matt Clinch

Sophisticated weapons are still getting into Ukrainian hands

Western allies are still getting arms into Ukraine unhindered since Russia invaded the country, and those weapons are getting more sophisticated, according to a national security observer.

"It's not just ammunition. It's now Stinger missiles. It's now fighter jets that have come in from the European Union," Executive Editor Kevin Baron of security publication Defense One told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday.

Stinger missiles are shoulder-fired weapons designed to shoot down helicopters and other aircraft.

"This is quite a significant increase of firepower being given to the Ukrainians," he said.

It's unclear by what means the allied countries are still getting weaponry into Ukrainian hands, Baron said.

No NATO troops are being deployed to Ukraine, he said, "at least not overtly."

—Ted Kemp

Ukraine general says Kyiv defenders inflict 'significant personnel losses' on Russian troops

Sergey Bobok | Afp | Getty Images

Alexander Syrsky, the Ukrainian general in command of Kyiv's defense, said in a Facebook post that the "situation is under control" in the capital.

Syrsky's statement is corroborated by the most recent updates from U.S. Department of Defense and U.K. Defence Ministry.

"All attempts by the Russian Occupation Forces to achieve their goal failed. Convoys of occupiers' equipment were destroyed," he said, according to an NBC News translation.

"The enemy suffered significant personnel losses. Russian troops are demoralized and exhausted," Syrsky said. "We have shown that we know how to protect our home from uninvited guests."

Individual military accounts are difficult to confirm as much of Ukraine remains inaccessible and the situation on the ground shifts constantly.

—Ted Kemp

Support for Putin could wane if sanctions hit his inner circle hard, says analyst

Public support for Russian President Vladimir Putin will wane if people "wake up tomorrow or today and they see suddenly that their savings are worth a quarter of what they were on Friday. That has an impact," said Douglas Rediker, a nonresident senior fellow at Brookings Institute.

Western nations could roll out further sanctions targeting the Russian leader's inner circle, such as the oligarchs, which could undermine his grip on power, said Rediker.

If the oligarchs are "never going to see their yachts" again or "never going to be able to go to that mansion" — that potentially has "a chilling effect on their lives, their wealth accumulation, and their support for Putin," he noted.

"I think you're certainly going to see more granularity than what was announced over the past seven years," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

"You are going to see the list of banks that are included in the SWIFT sanctions protocol. You're going to see oligarchs that are named. I would look for some high-profile seizures of mansions and yachts and jets in the coming days," he added.

The U.S., European allies and Canada agreed Saturday to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT, which serves as an internal messaging system between more than 11,000 banks and financial institutions in over 200 countries and territories. The move is an extraordinary step that will sever the country from much of the global financial system.

— Sumathi Bala

Ukraine defenders turn back Russian attacks at Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson

More than four days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the smaller country's defenders continue to frustrate Russian attempts on its major cities.

"Russian forces are continuing to advance into Ukraine from multiple axis but are continuing to be met with stiff resistance from the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the U.K. Defence ministry said.

Ukraine retains control of capital Kyiv and its second-biggest city, Kharkiv, despite heavy fighting, according to the latest intelligence update from the ministry, and others.

Ukrainian defenders also maintain their hold on Kherson, a third major city targeted by Moscow planners, a senior U.S. Defense official said Sunday on condition of anonymity.

Russian advances are being slowed by "fuel and logistics shortages, especially in Kharkiv, but also on the advance to Kyiv," the U.S. Defense official said.

Meanwhile, Europe and the United States show unified opposition to Vladimir Putin's designs on Ukraine, announcing economic sanctions and weapons shipments.

"Mr. Putin says he doesn't want a strong NATO on his western flank," said U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a statement from the Pentagon on Sunday night ET. "He's getting exactly that."

—Ted Kemp

Zelenskyy is trying to 'play the long game' as Ukraine defends Kyiv, security expert says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a "race against time," said Fabrice Pothier of Rasmussen Global.

While Putin is trying to take Kyiv in order to dictate the terms of "surrender, territorial grab, and the kind of regime he would like to see", Pothier said Ukraine's Zelenskyy is trying to "play the long game."

The Ukrainian president is trying to delay Russia's takeover of Kyiv as much as possible in order to garner international support and possibly even military aid, explained Pothier, who is chief strategy officer of Rasmussen Global.

"I think the talks [between Russia and Ukraine] are more about also Zelenskyy showing that he's not giving up on diplomacy, even though he is very much focused on fighting back," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"We're still very much in a military competition," he said. "The question is, who is going to control time here?"

— Chelsea Ong

Dow futures open sharply lower amid uncertainty over the global economic fallout of Russia's attack on Ukraine

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. stock futures tumbled in overnight trading on Sunday amid jitters over the global economic fallout of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Dow futures opened down more than 500 points before recovering a bit, while the S&P 500 futures sank 2.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 2.7%.

The losses came on top of volatile trading last week, as geopolitical tensions escalated and calls for harsh sanctions on Russia added to the uncertainty. Early Thursday local time, Moscow launched military action in Ukraine.

All eyes were also on the Russian ruble, which was set to plunge at least 19% as banks offered it at around 100 rubles per dollar on Sunday, according to Reuters. It closed Friday at 84 rubles per dollar.

—Terri Cullen