United Airlines will debut a new boarding order to save time

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC and Laya Neelakandan,CNBC

  • United Airlines said in an internal memo that it will board economy passengers with window seats before those with middle and aisle seats beginning Oct. 26.
  • The new boarding method will save up to two minutes of boarding time, United estimates.
  • The change does not affect passengers in first class and business class, as well as the preboarding group.

United Airlines will change its boarding order next week by letting economy-class passengers who have selected window seats to board before those with middle and aisle seats.

The company said the change could shave two minutes off the boarding process.

The new procedure will begin Oct. 26, according to a company memo shared with CNBC. United said boarding times have increased up to two minutes since 2019.

Airlines regularly tinker with boarding procedures to save precious time getting passengers onto planes, generally rewarding their biggest spenders with some of the earliest boarding. A departure delay because of chaotic boarding could cascade to further disruptions throughout the day if aircraft and travelers arrive late, especially at congested airports.

United's boarding process from preboarding — which includes travelers with disabilities, active duty members of the military, travelers with children under 2 years old and United's top-tier elite frequent flyers — through Group 3 will remain the same, according to the memo.

Beginning with Group 4, passengers with window seats will board first, followed by those with middle seats and then aisle seats. People on the same reservation, such as families, can board together, United said.

The new boarding process will be implemented on all domestic flights and some international flights.

