Volkswagen Chief Says German Car Giant Will Overtake Tesla on Electric Vehicle Sales by 2025

The chief executive of Volkswagen believes Europe's biggest carmaker can overtake Tesla to become the world's largest seller of electric vehicles by 2025.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Herbert Diess said alleviating supply chain issues would likely help create some momentum for the German auto giant over the coming months.

"Markets are always about the future," Diess said when asked why investors valued Tesla at such a premium to other traditional carmakers, such as Volkswagen.

"Tesla currently is in the lead when it comes to EVs, probably also it is the most digital car company already and they have some advantages," he continued. "We are still aiming at keeping up and probably overtaking by 2025 when it comes to sales."

Diess said Tesla has been able to demonstrate good results and high returns with a credible business model. However, he reaffirmed his belief that Volkswagen could soon close the gap when it comes to EV sales.

"I think for Tesla, also, ramping up now will probably be a bit more challenging. They are opening up new plants and we are trying to keep up speed. We think in the second half of the year, we are going to create some momentum," Diess said.

