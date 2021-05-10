Money Report

Joe Biden

Watch Live: Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on the Economy

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 1:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to talk about the economy at the White House, days after arguing that April's underwhelming jobs data underscores the need for Congress to quickly pass his multitrillion-dollar economic overhaul proposals.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled to attend the event in the East Room of the White House.

Since taking power, the Biden administration has pushed legislators to pass major spending bills aimed at combating the coronavirus and revamping the post-pandemic economy.

In March, Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill that sent $1,400 checks to many Americans and boosted unemployment benefits.

The president is now calling on Congress to approve more than $2 trillion in spending on infrastructure and other projects, as well as $1.8 trillion in investments and tax credits aimed toward children and families.

