Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Women Should Focus on These 3 Career Skills to Get Promoted and Make More Money

By Sabrina Enrriquez, CNBC

Getty Images

You can't climb a ladder if you get stuck on the first rung.

Unfortunately, the biggest obstacle many woman will face on their way to senior leadership is getting past an entry-level position. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Women in the Workplace 2020, a study by McKinsey and LeanIn.Org, for every 100 men who became managers, only 85 women were promoted to the same level. 

Money Report

Business 7 mins ago

Bank of America Announces Expansion of Racial Justice Initiatives

Congress 27 mins ago

As Biden Pushes Split Infrastructure Plan, Working Women See a Make-Or-Break Moment

The research found that this resulted in "more women getting stuck at the entry level, and fewer women becoming managers."

Fixing the issue of gender equality goes beyond getting promoted, said Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient, which hosts seminars to educate companies and individuals on how they can change workplace culture.  

"Gender equality is good for business," Zalis said. "Gender equality is good for innovation. Gender equality is good for culture."

Check out this video to learn the three "low-hanging fruits" that Zalis thinks people and companies need to tackle to keep women from getting stuck in entry-level positions.  

More from Invest in You:

How much you'll need in retirement savings by age 30, 40, 50 and beyond
The real 'Catch Me If You Can' con artist says this classic scam is making a comeback
How this couple paid off their $195,000 mortgage in under 4 years

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingmarketspersonal financecareersMillennials
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us