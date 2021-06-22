Philip Morris to Move Corporate Headquarters to Connecticut from New York

Philip Morris International is moving its corporate headquarters to Connecticut from New York.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday morning and said the new headquarters is expected to be operational by summer 2022 and will bring 200 jobs to Connecticut.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Philip Morris International said the move "was facilitated with the support of Gov. Ned Lamont’s office."

“Connecticut offers a valuable mix of technological know-how, future-forward thinking, and an open-minded approach to problem-solving,” Jacek Olczak, CEO of PMI, said in a statement. “We consider it an ideal location for our new U.S. head office, where we will be working to more quickly achieve our vision of a smoke-free future. We are excited about what the state has to offer our company, our employees, and their families—and we very much look forward to integrating into the community in a meaningful way.”

The company said the new office, in addition to being PMI’s headquarters, will also house the Americas teams and members of other corporate functions.

“We are amid a profound transformation at PMI,” Olczak said in a statement, “and our new base in Connecticut will serve to accelerate our progress. Beyond replacing cigarettes with better alternatives, we intend to draw on our expertise in life and medical sciences to develop solutions in areas that include respiratory drug delivery and botanicals. Through our product innovations, sustainability leadership, people-centered employment practices, and community involvement, we intend to be a source of pride for the state.”

Lamont said in a statement that he is excited to welcome the company to Connecticut.

“They recognize what we’ve been saying for years: Connecticut is a wonderful place to raise a family and a competitive place to conduct business. I am also impressed by their culture and desire to integrate closely into the communities in which they operate, and we look forward to seeing their active and charitable contributions to our state,” Lamont said in a statement posted to the Philip Morris website.

It was not immediately clear where in the state the company will move, but it appears to be in southwest Connecticut, according to a statement from U.S. Representative Jim Himes

“Philip Morris International’s move to Southwest Connecticut will bring approximately 200 good-paying jobs that will boost our economy and augment the tax base which funds our schools, infrastructure, and essential community services,” Himes, D-Conn, said in a statement. “As our area recovers from COVID-19, I’m pleased to see new economic investment in our community, and thank Governor Lamont for his laser-like focus.”

PMI’s Operations Center will remain in Lausanne, Switzerland. The company employs more than 71,000 worldwide.