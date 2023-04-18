Celebrations, Rally Planned to Mark First Legal 4/20 in Connecticut

April 20 is a national pot-smoking holidaze.

“The weed party is all I'm about,” Anthony Bailey of Vernon said.

The date is better known in the cannabis community as 4/20. This year will mark the first time adult users can enjoy festivities legally in Connecticut.

“It feels great to have legalization for people to start coming forward and not feel so alone and scared to come forward as people who chose cannabis,” CT CannaWarriors Founder Christina Capitan said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

At several Fine Fettle locations on Thursday, including the Manchester site, there will be 4/20 celebrations. The early risers can get free donuts and swag and then from 12 to 6 p.m., there will be vendors, including an ice cream truck and Jayy’s food truck.

On the menu, grilled cheese, taco quesadillas and empanadas, just to name a few munchies.

“We are going to have a glass blower, which is really awesome to watch, live music and just a couple other vendors,” Manchester Fine Fettle General Manager Ryan Green said.

While large crowds are expected, onsite consumption is not permitted.

“Come here, grab some free stuff, get some joints and then head home and smoke them up,” Green said.

In Connecticut, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a criminal offense and can result in an arrest.

“We want people to drive safely, if you know friends that are going to be smoking or even drinking, please do so responsibly and let’s watch out for each other,” First Class Trooper Pedro Muñiz said.

At the State Capitol on Thursday, CT CannaWarriors will be holding a rally from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to push for better cannabis rights.

“The fight is not over yet. What we would really like to see is retroactivity and going back and looking at people who were incarcerated for nonviolent crimes and getting those individuals out of prison and getting their sentences modified,” Capitan said.