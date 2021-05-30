#ctdrinksonus

Monday is the Last Day For #CTDrinksOnUs: Here's Where You Can Get Free Drinks

If you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can get a free drink at several restaurants in Connecticut through the #CTDrinksOnUs program through Monday night.

Participating restaurants will offer one free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to customers who show their vaccine card anytime before the end of the night May 31.

You will have to make a food purchase and each restaurant will determine which drinks are "on them."

Here's where you can get free drinks through the CTDrinksOnUs program:

Hartford County

Middlesex County

New Haven County

New London County

Litchfield County

Tolland County

Windham County

Fairfield County

Learn more about the program here.

