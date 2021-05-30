Monday is the Last Day For #CTDrinksOnUs: Here's Where You Can Get Free Drinks

If you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can get a free drink at several restaurants in Connecticut through the #CTDrinksOnUs program through Monday night.
Participating restaurants will offer one free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to customers who show their vaccine card anytime before the end of the night May 31.
You will have to make a food purchase and each restaurant will determine which drinks are "on them."
Here's where you can get free drinks through the CTDrinksOnUs program:
Hartford County
- Abigail's Grille & Wine Bar, Simsbury
- Anthony Jacks Wood Fired Grill, Southington
- Applebee's, Plainville
- Arch Street Tavern, Hartford
- Artisan, West Hartford
- Bears Smokehouse BBQ, Hartford
- Bears Smokehouse BBQ, South Windsor
- Bears Smokehouse BBQ, Windsor
- Belvedere Cafe & Restaurant, New Britain
- Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe, Manchester
- Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe, South Windsor
- BJs Restaurant & Brewhouse, Manchester
- Black-Eyed Sally's Southern Kitchen, Hartford
- Bricco, West Hartford
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Manchester
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Southington
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Wethersfield
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Windsor
- Cafe Aura, Manchester
- Cambridge House Brew Pub, Granby
- Chowder Pot, Hartford
- City Steam, Hartford
- Cloud 9, Windsor Locks
- Cotton Hollow Kitchen, South Glastonbury
- Cracker Barrel Pub, Tariffville
- Effie's Place Restaurant, West Hartford
- Evergreens Restaurant, Simsbury
- Fork & Fire, Farmington
- Frontera Grill, Manchester
- Giovanni's Brick Oven Pizza, Glastonbury
- J Restaurant, Hartford
- J. Timothy's Tavern, Plainville
- Joey Garlics, Manchester
- Joey Garlics, Newington
- Kinsmen Brewing Company, Milldale
- Kumar's, Manchester
- L Bar, Hartford
- Liquid Nirvana, Avon
- Liquid Nirvana, Glastonbury
- Lottie's Country Kitchen, Glastonbury
- Maggie McFly's, Glastonbury
- Maggie McFly's, Manchester
- Market Grille, Manchester
- Max A Mia, Avon
- Max Downtown, Hartford
- Max Burger, West Hartford
- Max Fish, Glastonbury
- Max's Oyster Bar, West Hartford
- Mill on the River, South Windsor
- Millwright’s, Simsbury
- MOOYAH Burgers, Newington
- Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip, Avon
- Panizzo, Rocky Hill
- Paradise Restaurant, Hartford
- Parkville Market, Hartford
- Peppercorn's Grill, Hartford
- Piggy's Cafe, Hartford
- Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, Newington
- Pomona Pete's, Unionville
- Puerto Vallarta Restaurant, Avon
- Puerto Vallarta Restaurant, Newington
- Puerto Vallarta Restaurant, Southington
- Que Whiskey Kitchen, Southington
- Republic at the Linden, Hartford
- Republic Gastropub, Bloomfield
- Rizzuto's, West Hartford
- Rob's Kitchen, Plainville
- Ruby Tuesday, Windsor Locks
- Savory Pizzeria, West Hartford
- Soma Grille, Simsbury
- Spare Time, Bristol
- Spare Time, Windsor Locks
- Staropolska Restaurant, New Britain
- Taprock Beer Bar & Refuge, Unionville
- The Charles, Wethersfield
- The Grill at Copper Hill, East Granby
- The Groggy Frogg, Southington
- The Hollow, Manchester
- The Main Pub, Manchester
- The North House, Avon
- The Place 2 Be, 3 Locations
- The Restaurant at Gillette Ridge, Bloomfield
- The Rockin Chicken, Hartford
- TJ's Burritos, East Granby
- Toro Azteca Mexican Cantina, Manchester
- Trumbull Kitchen, Hartford
- Union Kitchen, West Hartford
- Union Street Tavern, Windsor
- VN PHO Restaurant, Hartford
- Wood N Tap, Enfield
- Wood N Tap, Farmington
- Wood N Tap, Hartford
- Wood N Tap, Newington
- Wood N Tap, Rocky Hill
- Wood N Tap, Southington
Middlesex County
- Ashlawn Farm Coffee, Old Saybrook
- Bergen House, Middletown
- Copper Beech Inn, Ivoryton
- Cuckoo's Nest, Old Saybrook
- Doc's Bar & Grill, Clinton
- Eli Cannons Tap Room, Middletown
- Essex Indoor Golf Center, Essex
- Horseshoe Taverne, Durham
- La Marea, Old Saybrook
- La Vita, East Haddam
- Little Pub, Old Saybrook
- Neon Deli & Grille, Middletown
- Perk on Main, Middletown
- Puerto Vallarta Restaurant, Middletown
- Ruby Tuesday, Cromwell
- Scotch Plains Tavern, Essex
- Tschudin Chocolates & Confections, Middletown
- The Tea Kettle Restaurant, Old Saybrook
New Haven County
- 1850 House, Southbury
- Allegra's Cafe, Branford
- Applebee's, Orange
- Bad Sons Brewery, Derby
- Ballou's Restaurant & Wine Bar, Guilford
- Basta Trattoria, New Haven
- Bears Smokehouse BBQ, New Haven
- Bin 100 Restaurant, Milford
- Blue Orchid: Pan Asian Cuisine & Bar, New Haven
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Milford
- Buffalo Wild Wings, North Haven
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Waterbury
- Camacho Garage, New Haven
- Chapter One Food & Drink, Guilford
- Chifrijo, Ansonia
- Claire's Corner Copia, New Haven
- Cliffside Brewing, Wallingford
- Corner Tavern, Naugatuck
- Eli's, Orange
- Eli's on Whitney, Hamden
- Eli's on the Hill, Branford
- Eli's Tavern, Milford
- Fin and Scale, New Haven
- Fishbar de Milan, Milford
- Genaros Restaurant & Pizza, Branford
- Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, New Haven
- Good Vibes Nutrition, North Branford
- Hair of the Dog, Milford
- Hook and Ladder, North Haven
- House of Naan Indian Kitchen & Bar, New Haven
- Italian Pavilion, Derby
- Lazeez Indian Cuisine, New Haven
- Liberty Rock Tavern, Milford
- Local Kitchen & Beer Bar, Branford
- Maggie McFly's, Middlebury
- Maggie McFly's, Southbury
- MOOYAH Burgers, Guilford
- New England Cider Company, Wallingford
- New Haven Hotel, New Haven
- Ola, Orange
- Ola, Wallingford
- Patty's Pantry, Southbury
- Pig Rig BBQ, Wallingford
- Prime 16, New Haven
- Prime 16, Orange
- Puerto Vallarta, Orange
- RiverWalk Social, Derby
- Ruby Tuesday, Meriden
- SBC Restaurant & Beer Bar, Milford
- Shell & Bones Oyster Bar & Grill, New Haven
- Signature's Restaurant, Waterbury
- Sitting Duck Tavern, Oxford
- Soul de Cuba Cafe, New Haven
- Stony Creek Market, Branford
- Tap & Vine, Wallingford
- Tarry Lodge, New Haven
- Tavern on Point, Milford
- Tequilas Mexican Restaurant, Waterbury
- The Anchor Spa, New Haven
- Union League Café, New Haven
- Wood N Tap, Hamden
- Wood N Tap, Wallingford
- Zaroka Bar & Grill, New Haven
- ZINC, New Haven
New London County
- 40 Thieves, Groton
- Applebee's, Groton
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Waterford
- Chapter One Food & Drink, Mystic
- Engine Room, Mystic
- Flanders Fish Market, East Lyme
- Friar Tuck's Tavern, Mystic
- Hot Rod Cafe, New London
- Jack's Brick Oven Restaurant, Norwich
- La Belle Aurore, Niantic
- Longshots Sports Cafe, Uncasville
- Mia's Cafe, Pawcatuck
- Noah's Restaurant, Stonington
- Oyster Club, Mystic
- Pie Hops, Norwich
- Pink Basil, Mystic
- Ruby Tuesday, Lisbon
- Samurai Noodle Bar & Grill, Mystic
- Slice Pizza Bar, New London
- Subvets, Groton
- The Draft Choice, New London
- The Irons, Mystic
- The Spice Club, Niantic
- Via Emilia, Mystic
- Washington Street Coffee House, New London
Litchfield County
- 1754 House, Inn & Restaurant & Tavern, Woodbury
- Applebee's, Torrington
- Cafe 38, Torrington
- Collin's Diner, North Canaan
- Community Table Restaurant & Bar, Washington
- DinerLuxe, New Milford
- Johana's Restaurant, New Milford
- Hawk Ridge Winery, Watertown
- Jimmy's, Watertown
- Marty's Cafe, Washington
- Sunset Meadow Vineyards, Goshen
- Thai in Love, Thomaston
- The Barn, Morris
- The Po, Washington
- The Village Restaurant, Litchfield
- Vinnys Pizza and Italian Restaurant, Torrington
- White Horse Country Pub & Restaurant, New Preston
Tolland County
- Applebee's, Mansfield
- Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe, Vernon
- Blaze Pizza, Mansfield
- Elmo's Dockside, Vernon
- Hops 44, Storrs
- Kathmandu Kitchen, Mansfield
- Little Aladdin Mediterranean Grill, Storrs
- MOOYAH Burgers, Mansfield
- Spare Time, Vernon
- The Hidden Still, Ellington
- Wood N Tap, Vernon
Windham County
- Grounded Coffee Company, Willimantic
- Hanks Restaurant, Brooklyn
- Inn at Woodstock Hill, Woodstock
- Willimantic Brewing Company, Willimantic
Fairfield County
- Acapulcos Mexican Restaurant Cantina, Stratford
- Acuario Restaurant, Stamford
- All Star Bar & Grill, Stamford
- Applebee's, Danbury
- Bareburger Restaurant, Stamford
- Bills Crossroads, Fairfield
- Black Rock Social House, Bridgeport
- Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar, Stamford
- BRYAC Black Rock, Bridgeport
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Danbury
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Stamford
- Columbus Park Trattoria, Stamford
- Don Memo, Westport
- Empire of the Incas Restaurant, Danbury
- Evarito's Mexican Kitchen & Bar, South Norwalk
- Fairfield Craft Ales, Stratford
- Fiesta Limena, Norwalk
- Forza Grill, Stamford
- Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, Fairfield
- Grill 2, Bridgeport
- House of Pho, Stratford
- Hub and Spoke, Bridgeport
- Ipanema Restaurant, Norwalk
- Jimmy's Pizzeria & Restaurant, Stamford
- Kawa Ni, Westport
- Kyushu Ramen & Sushi, Stamford
- LaVista Bistro, Stamford
- Le Rouge Chocolates by Aarti, Westport
- Lila Rose, Stamford
- Little Buddha, Stamford
- Little Pub, Fairfield
- Little Pub, Greenwich
- Little Pub, Stratford
- Little Pub, Wilton
- Local Kitchen & Beer Bar, Fairfield
- Lorca Coffee Bar, Stamford
- Manna Toast, Westport
- Match, Norwalk
- Match Burger Lobster, Westport
- Michael's Taproom, Bethel
- Monroe Social, Monroe
- Nit Noi Provisions, South Norwalk
- Nod Hill Brewery, Ridgefield
- Northern Lights, Stamford
- Nouveau Monde, Sandy Hook
- Ole Dog Tavern, Fairfield
- Osteria Applausi, Old Greenwich
- Partner's Cafe & Pizzeria, Norwalk
- PizzaCo, Stratford
- Puerto Vallarta Restaurant, Danbury
- Puerto Vallarta Restaurant, Fairfield
- Red Rooster Pub, Newtown
- Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & Restaurant, Westport
- Road Runner, Bridgeport
- Sazon Y Mambo, Bridgeport
- Sedona Taphouse, Norwalk
- Sitting Duck Tavern, Stratford
- Sitting Duck Tavern, Trumbull
- Sonia's Gourmet Kitchen, Fairfield
- Taco Daddy, Stamford
- Taj Indian Cuisine, Fairfield
- Taj Indian Cuisine, Stamford
- Taproot, Bethel
- Tarantino Restaurant, Westport
- Tavern on 7, Norwalk
- Tawa Indian Cuisine, Stamford
- Teangda Asian Bistro, Darien
- Ten20CT, Bridgeport
- Thai Basil, Greenwich
- Thai Kit, Fairfield
- The Original Vazzy's, Bridgeport
- The Stamford Diner, Stamford
- The Whelk, Westport
- T's Pizza Kitchen, Stamford
- Villa Italia Ristorante & Bar, Stamford
- Water's Edge at Giovanni's, Darie