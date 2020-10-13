10/13: These Are the Locations on the CT COVID-19 Travel Advisory

The state has released the newest edition of the COVID-19 travel advisory list of the states and territories considered hot spots for the virus.

Michigan, Ohio and Virginia were added to the list Tuesday, and no locations were removed, bringing the total number of hotspots on the list to 38.

Connecticut residents who are returning from one of these places after spending at least 24 hours there or people traveling to Connecticut from one of them will have to quarantine, with some exceptions, or submit a negative COVID-19 test.

The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey put travel restrictions in place months ago as an effort to keep coronavirus infection rates low in the region after emerging from being hot spots.

Those traveling from a location on the list are subject to filling out a travel advisory form and going into a two-week quarantine or presenting a negative test for the virus from within 72 hours before travel, with some exceptions.

Everyone traveling from a hot spot, however, must fill out a travel advisory form when traveling to Connecticut.

Failure to self-quarantine or to complete the Travel Health Form might result in a civil penalty of $500 for each violation, according to the state's website.

Locations on This Week's CT Travel Advisory

Alabama Alaska Arkansas Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma Ohio Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

Frequently Asked Questions