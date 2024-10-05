Avon

Arrest made in Avon after young bicyclist struck by vehicle

By Bryan Mercer

NBC Connecticut

Police in Avon say they've made an arrest following an investigation into a juvenile being struck by a vehicle.

According to police, the incident happened Friday night just after 9 p.m. in the area of Arch Road and Security Drive.

That's where police say a juvenile was hit by a vehicle while they were riding their bike.

Following road closures and an investigation, police say they've made an arrest and charged a driver with counts of reckless endangerment, operating a vehicle without a license, and risk of injury to a child.

The child is being treated at Hartford Hospital, according to Avon police.

