Arrest made in Avon after young bicyclist struck by vehicle

Police in Avon say they've made an arrest following an investigation into a juvenile being struck by a vehicle.

According to police, the incident happened Friday night just after 9 p.m. in the area of Arch Road and Security Drive.

That's where police say a juvenile was hit by a vehicle while they were riding their bike.



Following road closures and an investigation, police say they've made an arrest and charged a driver with counts of reckless endangerment, operating a vehicle without a license, and risk of injury to a child.



Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The child is being treated at Hartford Hospital, according to Avon police.