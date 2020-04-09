17 Coronavirus Cases at Electric Boat; Four New Cases, Including Senior VP

Electric Boat has 17 total confirmed cases of coronavirus, including four new ones, according to company president Kevin Graney.

On the company podcast, EB Landing, Graney announced one of the company's senior vice presidents, Kurt Hesch, is one of the four new COVID-19 cases.

Hesch is asymptomatic and will be working from home as precautionary measure, Graney said.

Hesch was tested for the coronavirus after Graney tested positive.

The other new cases involve:

Worker at Eagle Park who was last at work March 30

Worker in New London who was last at work March 20

Worker in Groton Building 70 who was last at work March 25

"We're praying for a quick recover for Kurt and all our employees who are recovering from this disease," Graney said.

The company would not release the names of the individuals, citing privacy regulations, but did say anyone who came into close contact with the infected employees has been notified.

Four of the 17 workers who have recovered and will soon be returning to work, Graney said.

Workers at the company are asked to take their temperature before coming to work, Graney told employees.