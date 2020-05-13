New London

2020 Sailfest in New London Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

SAILFEST-PREPS
NBC Connecticut

Another popular summer event has announced it will be canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of Sailfest in New London said the event is canceled this year.

Sailfest usually features fireworks, amusement rides, a road race, live entertainment, a Tall Ship and hundreds of vendors lining downtown streets, organizers said on the event's Facebook page.

Local

Connecticut business 31 mins ago

How You Can Ask Questions on Impact of COVID-19 on CT Businesses Before Talks Tomorrow

westfarms 2 hours ago

Westfarms to Reopen on May 20

With the 2020 Sailfest canceled, event organizers are hoping to do as many events virtually this year as possible.

Organizers said they want people to go to local restaurants and have watch parties for the fireworks, which will be held virtually on July 11.

The 5k will also be virtual. Those who want to participate can sign up online and are able to run at their own time, they added.

The performers are expected to perform live next year, but organizers said they will get videos of them performing this year and will send out links.

Vendors that have already paid have been offered to put their information on the event's Facebook page to help endorse their small businesses, organizers added.

“We are in a world where things are different so we are trying to still move forward and have a good event” said Director of Downtown New London Barbara Neff.

Sailfest was scheduled to take place July 10, July 11 and July 12, 2020.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New LondoncoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticutsailfest
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us