2021 Testing: Families Try to Get COVID-19 Tests for New Year

One week into 2021 and the demand for testing remains high. At least a dozen cars lined up outside the Community Health Center in New Britain on Saturday.

Those who did show up at the testing site in New Britain said they're adamant about keeping themselves and loved ones safe.

NBC Connecticut shares some data on turnaround times for COVID-19 tests done in the state.

"With this new year, I just want to prevent anything from happening to my brothers and my parents," said Mateo Cevaloos. "I hope that everything turns out okay in the future and we can get back to normal."

The Community Health Center opened at least two new testing sites in the state at the end of 2020 to keep up with the influx for testing.

The FDA announced on Tuesday that it has authorized the first coronavirus test that can be taken at home and without a prescription.

As of Friday, the state's positivity rate is 8.46%. At least 1,109 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 and more than 37 people have died.