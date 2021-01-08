coronavirus in connecticut

COVID Positivity Rate Up to 8.46%, 37 More Deaths Reported

A total of 37 more people have died of COVID-19 as the positivity rate jumps up to 8.46%.

The death toll is now 6,324.

Of over 38,000 tests performed since Thursday, 3,236 came back positive.

Net hospitalizations increased by 22 and a total of 1,109 people are now hospitalized with the virus.

On Thursday, the state surpassed 200,000 positive COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate was 6.28%.

Connecticut became the first state in the nation on Friday to vaccinate all nursing home residents in the state with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

