The Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival will not happen again this year due to COVID-19.

The festival, hosted by the Plainville Fire Company, has not been held since 2019.

"The Plainville Fire Company regrets to announce that due to the pandemic and its uncertainties, we are canceling the 2022 Hot Air Balloon Festival. We hope to see everyone in 2023," a statement on the fire company's website said.

The event is normally held every August at Plainville's Norton Park.