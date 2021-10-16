27 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, 138 Additional People Quarantining at New Haven Public Schools: Officials

More than two dozen people have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 100 additional people are quarantining within the New Haven Public Schools system, according to officials.

District officials said 27 people were confirmed with COVID-19 this week and contact tracing resulted in another 138 people needing to quarantine.

In two instances, there were three people with confirmed cases in a single classroom, which constitutes a classroom outbreak, the district said. In those cases, the entire class is quarantined.

According to the district, the classroom outbreaks happened at Edgewood School, where 22 additional people from the same class were quarantined and at Davis Academy for the Arts and Innovation, where 25 were quarantined.

For the remaining cases, the break down is as follows:

Four confirmed cases at LW Beecher Museum School of Arts and Sciences, 30 additional people quarantining

Four cases at Hill Central Music Academy, nine people quarantining

Three cases at Barack H. Obama Magnet School, four quarantining

One case at Edgewood School, three people quarantining

One case at Mauro Sheridan Science, Technology, and Communications School, one person quarantining

One case at John S. Martinez Sea and Sky STEM Magnet School, 19 people quarantining

One case at King/Robinson Magnet School, seven people quarantining

One case at Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School, three people quarantining

One case at Wilbur Cross High School, three people quarantining

One case at Brennan Rogers School of Communication and Media, six people quarantining

One case at Clemente Leadership Academy, two people quarantining

One case at Wexler Grant School, one person quarantining

One case at Celentano School, three people quarantining

District officials said this week's numbers are higher than last week, but they don't yet have enough data to consider a trend.

Last week, there were 10 people confirmed with COVID-19 and contact tracing resulted in another 60 people quarantining, according to the district.