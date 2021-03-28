3 Conn. School Districts Go Remote Monday Due to Staffing Shortage, Vaccine Side Effects

Three Connecticut school districts are transitioning to remote learning Monday due to a staffing shortage caused by side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, school officials said.

Ansonia, Derby and Seymour schools will be remote because of their bus company not having the staffing to bring students to school.

Ansonia Public Schools Superintendent Joseph DiBacco said the transition is also because some staff will also be out tomorrow.

DiBacco said Derby and Ansonia staff got their second COVID-19 vaccine at their combined clinic, in which bus drivers were a part of.

"It is much better to inform the community the night before - instead of families scrambling in the early morning hours to make arrangements," DiBacco said in a statement.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that all Connecticut residents 16 and older will now be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations on April 1.

NBC Connecticut got an exclusive look on the Multi-step process each dose undergoes before someone can be vaccinated.