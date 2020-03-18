access health ct

Access Health Connecticut Announce New Enrollment Period for Uninsured Residents Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Access Health CT announced a new special enrollment period for uninsured Connecticut residents on Tuesday morning.

Starting Thursday, March 19 until Thursday, April 2, individuals can sign up for a health insurance plan offered by either of Access Health CT's two insurance carriers.

According to officials, Connecticut residents must be lawfully present in the United States and not be incarcerated in order to be eligible.

“We are experiencing a moment in history that requires flexibility and innovative ways to access healthcare,” said Chief Executive Officer at Access Health CT James Michel.

The only way to sign up for this new enrollment period is by calling Access Health at 855-365-2428. The coverage for those who enroll during this plan will start on April 1, 2020.

Access Health CT also reminds residents of the importance of maintaining their coverage throughout the year and not just during this public health crisis.

