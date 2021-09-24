Ahead of Conn. Vaccine Mandate for School Staff, DATTCO Warns All Bus Drivers May Not be in Compliance

DATTCO, a company that provides bus service to 26 school districts in Connecticut, is warning superintendents all of its drivers may not be in compliance with a state COVID-19 vaccine mandate that takes effect on Monday.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order requiring all state employees, K-12 teachers and staff, and early childhood staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 27 or follow a weekly testing option.

DATTCO said of its approximately 1,000 bus drivers in the state, about 85% are vaccinated and just over 100 are willing to be tested weekly. About 10 drivers are not willing to be tested at all, according to DATTCO Vice President Bryony Chamberlain.

"We are going to be doing all reasonable efforts to be compliant with the mandate," Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain said the company has reached out to the superintendents of the districts it works with to let them know where the company stands with compliance.

"...at this point with so many people now subject to these weekly testing, there are areas where it is difficult to get tests. So we might be trying to be compliant, my drivers are willing to be compliant. I can't guarantee 100% compliance when I don't control the availability of testing," Chamberlain said.

She said DATTCO is leaving it up to the districts and superintendents to let the company know if they are willing to let drivers continue with their routes even if they are noncompliant or if they want routes dropped.

The company said the majority of the drivers subject to weekly testing were able to get tested ahead of next week but that testing remains a concern moving forward.

The vaccine mandates have accommodations for medical exemptions or "sincerely-held religious beliefs," then acting state public health commissioner Deidre Gifford said when the mandate was announced in August.

The medical exemptions would have to be documented by a healthcare professional, Gifford said.