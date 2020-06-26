Another Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 at Travelers Championship

PGA Tour player Denny McCarthy withdrew from the Travelers Championship on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

He is the second player and fourth person to test positive at the tournament at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

McCarthy played in the First Round on Thursday but woke up in the middle of the night feeling achy and sore.

“I was feeling pretty tired and sore after the round yesterday but didn’t think much of it because I had practiced a lot Monday to Wednesday,” said McCarthy. “Last night, I woke up in the middle of the night with additional aches and soreness and sensed something was off. I felt like the only thing to do was get tested at that point before I went to the course.”

Bud Cauley, who played the opening round with McCarthy, also withdrew on Friday. He tested negative twice but decided to withdraw out of an abundance of caution, according to the PGA Tour.

The third player in the grouping, Matt Wallace, also tested negative but continued play on Friday. He teed off alone at 1:30 p.m.

Cameron Champ withdrew on Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell withdrew on Wednesday as a precaution after their caddies tested positive. Koepka's brother, Chase Koepka, also withdrew as a precaution after playing a practice round with Brooks and McDowell earlier in the week.

Webb Simpson also withdrew from the tournament on Wednesday after a family member tested positive.

McCarthy will self-isolate here in Connecticut as he recovers, according to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“What Denny, Bud and others are demonstrating is exactly what we asked of everyone – continue to do your part in taking this virus seriously and keeping not only your own health as a priority, but also that of your fellow competitors and those you may come in contact with," Monahan said. "Today’s update again demonstrates our rigorous and quick testing, contact tracing capabilities and overall healthy and safety protocols. We will continue to liaise directly with local and state government and health officials this week and throughout our Return to Golf.”