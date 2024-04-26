Man charged in connection to assault, carjacking of Uber driver in North Haven

A man is facing new charges in connection to the assault and carjacking of an Uber driver in North Haven last month.

North Haven police said they were called to a reported armed carjacking on North Frontage Road on March 1. An Uber driver allegedly picked up a 17-year-old and an adult from Hamden and transported them to their destination on North Frontage Road.

Once there, one of the riders pulled out a gun and demanded the driver get out of the car. The driver initially refused, and the rider fired his weapon, which hit the car's dashboard, according to police.

The driver got out and the two riders drove off in the Uber driver's car toward West Haven. There, they robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The suspects matched the description from the carjacking and were reportedly driving the same vehicle.

According to police, after a pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash on Glade Street.

On Friday, police processed Jehki Stewart, 20, who was initially arrested on charges relating to the robbery.

He now faces additional charges including first-degree robbery with a gun, conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, illegal discharge of a firearm and more. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

A 17-year-old was arrested after the robbery, but doesn't face charges in connection to the carjacking.

Police said they anticipate more arrests. The investigation remains ongoing.