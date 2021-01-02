Coronavirus Outbreak

Another Prison Inmate Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Another Connecticut prison inmate has died of COVID-19, the Department of Correction announced Saturday.

The 69-year-old man was transferred from the Agency's MacDougall-Walker Medical Isolation Unit to an outside hospital for treatment on Dec. 21.

He later died early Saturday morning, officials said.

The DOC said the man entered the Connecticut correctional system in June of 2006. He was serving a 20-year sentence for first degree sexual assault.

His maximum release date was June 8, 2024, and he was not eligible for parole until June of 2023.

