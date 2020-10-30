new haven

Anthony's Ocean View in New Haven Shut Down For Not Following COVID-19 Guidelines

NBC Connecticut

Anthony's Ocean View in New Haven was shut down after city health officials saw a video of a large party at the facility which violated the state's COVID-19 guidelines.

The party was allegedly held Thursday night, according to officials. The facility was also supposed to have a party tonight, city officials told NBC Connecticut.

City officials said the facility was given three warnings before ultimately shutting them down.

Anthony's was not fined and they can appeal the decision.

The city said Anthony's is the eleventh business to be shut down during the pandemic.

Officials said they are doing other spot checks and they will be doing inspections all weekend to make sure everybody is following COVID-19 guidelines.

Anthony's Ocean View has not yet responded to NBC Connecticut's request for comment.

