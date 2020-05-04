Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction in Conn. Will Not Be Held This Year Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction that was scheduled to take place in June will not be held this year amid coronavirus concerns.

Barrett-Jackson said it has decided against holding its fifth annual Northeast Auction that was scheduled for June 24-27, 2020 at Mohegan Sun.

The company said the decision was made based on the uncertainty of live events during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“However, it became clear there is simply too much uncertainty about hosting a multi-day live event during this public health crisis," chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson Craig Jackson said in part. "Given the incredible amount of work and time that goes into producing a Barrett-Jackson event, it unfortunately is not feasible for us to move forward in Connecticut.”

"The decision against holding our Northeast Auction wasn’t made lightly, but I have faith we’ll pull together through this crisis and look forward to a time when we can gather again," added president of Barrett-Jackson Steve Davis.

Full refunds will be available for ticket holders. Details for refunds will be given directly to ticket holders, the company added.