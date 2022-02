Bloomfield’s universal mask mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The mandate was issued in January due to increases in infection rates of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Town officials issued a statement on Monday afternoon, saying a universal mask mandate is no longer necessary.

Town manager Stanley Hawthorne has issued an order to repeal Bloomfield’s Emergency Order No. 2022-1 as of 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 15, according to a news release from the town of Bloomfield.

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate Monday is 3.32%.